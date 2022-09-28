Today is Wednesday September 28, 2022
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm
Breaking News: Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020.

Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.



