Tyler police investigate aggravated assault

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 2:35 pm
Tyler police investigate aggravated assaultTYLER — Tyler police seek leads as they investigate an aggravated assault. On September 27 at around 9:00 a.m., police responded to the intersection of N. Fannin Ave. and E. Valentine St. on a report of an assault. Upon arrival officers located a female who was lying on the ground unconscious. Police say it appeared that she had been assaulted and had trauma to her head. She was transported to UT Health on Beckham, where she was last reported in critical condition. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.



