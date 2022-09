Bullard rescinds boil water notice

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 1:59 pm

BULLARD — The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice that had been issued Monday. In posting the boil notice, the city cited “conditions which occurred recently in the public water system.” Officials now advise that the water has been deemed safe for consumption. You can click this link for further details.

