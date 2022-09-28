Today is Wednesday September 28, 2022
DA: Death row inmate should get new trial over judge’s bias

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 1:33 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Jewish death row inmate who was part of a gang of prisoners who fatally shot a police officer in 2000 after they had escaped is one step closer to getting a new trial after prosecutors have agreed with defense claims that the judge who presided over his case held antisemitic views. The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday it agrees with lawyers for Randy Halprin that former Judge Vickers Cunningham was biased against the inmate because he is Jewish. Cunningham is now a lawyer in Dallas and his office says he has no comment. Halprin’s case will now be sent to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which will make the final decision on whether he gets a new trial.



