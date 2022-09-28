Longview student charged with terroristic threat

LONGVIEW – Longview police say they apprehended a middle school student Tuesday evening on a charge of terroristic threat after a threat was made against Judson Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation found a Longview Police school resource officer responded and removed the student from their classroom after determining they had made the threat. The resource officer then involved police detectives. The student was taken off school grounds and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. “The Longview Police Department will continue to investigate any and all threats at our school campuses to the fullest,” officials said in a prepared statement. “The appropriate charges will be filed.”

