Council approves Statement of Work for new law enforcement technology

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 12:53 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be replacing their in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras, and Tasers. The City Council approved a $2,604,499.50 Statement of Work to provide similar equipment to all personnel and allow continuity of training with the new equipment, according to a news release. Officials say the agreement provides the police department with updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities, new body-worn cameras for each officer, unlimited video storage capabilities, upgraded Tasers for each officer, along with associated software, hardware, services, and warranties. Municipal court and fire department personnel will also be getting new equipment. Click this link for more details.

