Today is Wednesday September 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Council approves Statement of Work for new law enforcement technology

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 12:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Council approves Statement of Work for new law enforcement technologyTYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be replacing their in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras, and Tasers. The City Council approved a $2,604,499.50 Statement of Work to provide similar equipment to all personnel and allow continuity of training with the new equipment, according to a news release. Officials say the agreement provides the police department with updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities, new body-worn cameras for each officer, unlimited video storage capabilities, upgraded Tasers for each officer, along with associated software, hardware, services, and warranties. Municipal court and fire department personnel will also be getting new equipment. Click this link for more details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC