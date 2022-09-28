Ripped from the headlines: Tubi drops trailer to Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial movie

September 28, 2022

On Wednesday, Fox's streaming service Tubi dropped the trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which debuts September 30.

As reported, Parallels star Mark Hapka plays Depp, and his vocal impression of the former Pirates of the Carribbean star is nothing short of uncanny. Megan Davis plays Heard, who found herself not only battling her ex in the defamation trial but the court of public opinion.

"There's clearly a favorite here," a journalist says in the snippet.

The coming attraction reveals the movie will focus not just on the headline-grabbing court proceedings but also the couple's tumultuous relationship that preceded it. Davis is seen popping pills as Heard, and Hapka-as-Depp is shown drinking in a bathroom and later being concerned with the actress acting opposite James Franco. "Are you jealous of him, too?" Heard replies.

Station 19 star Melissa Marty plays Depp's tenacious -- and ultimately victorious -- lawyer Camille Vasquez. "This trial? It's about the truth," she says in the trailer.

Law & Order True Crime's Mary Carrig portrays Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

In June, a Virginia jury agreed with the Depp's legal team that there was "clear and convincing evidence" Heard had defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed in which she described being the victim of domestic and sexual abuse without naming him.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the latter was capped to $350,000 due to Virginia law.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for statements made by Depp's former attorney but was awarded no punitive damages.

