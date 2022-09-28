2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala set for June 10

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 11:31 am

TYLER — The 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, benefiting the American Cancer Society, will be held on Saturday, June 10th, at the Texas Rose Horse Park. The event will be chaired by Sara and Ryan Nash. Organizers point to awareness and fundraising as two aspects of the event, saying the Tyler community hosts one of the top galas in the state. The gala is entering its 35th year. To date, over $17 million has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research, according to a news release. Click here for more information.

