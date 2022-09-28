Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski “hanging out as friends” and “excited to see where things go”

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 9:05 am

Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images - ABC

While Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumors, a source tells Us Weekly the pair is "getting to know each other."

“Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” reveals the insider, adding that the relationship is “in the very early stages” right now.

“But they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” adds the source.

Pitt, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, "have been "out a few times" since the model filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, according to Page Six.

Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad was linked to Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat in 2019, though an insider told Us at the time that the two were just friends. The Bullet Train actor briefly dated model Nicole Poturalski before calling it quits in 2020.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back