Browns DE Myles Garrett injured shoulder, biceps in one-car crash

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 3:44 am

By JAKE TROTTER

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises in the one-car crash he was involved in Monday afternoon, general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

Garrett, 26, was released from a Cleveland hospital the same day after being treated for the injuries. Berry said Tuesday said Garrett cleared concussion protocol but that his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is up in the air.

The crash occurred after Garrett left practice at the Browns’ training facility in Berea, Ohio.

“Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity,” Berry said in the statement. “Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth, Ohio, at around 3 p.m. The vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest. A female passenger who was in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway patrol said impairment by drugs or alcohol was not suspected and that Garrett and the woman were both wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.

Body cam footage provided to ESPN by the Medina County Sherriff’s Office showed first responders tending to Garrett shortly after the crash.

First responders are seen examining both of Garrett’s arms while he sits on the grass. Eventually, they help Garrett off the ground and walk slowly with him to a nearby ambulance.

The female passenger is seen lying down while another responder examines her.

