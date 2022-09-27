Today is Tuesday September 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2022 at 1:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ian Hockley testified Tuesday that he was ridiculed online as a “party boy” and an actor after posting a video of the memorial service for his 6-year-old son, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. Hockley is the latest family member of the 26 victims of the shooting to testify at the defamation trial of Alex Jones, where a jury is deciding how much the conspiracy theorist must pay for spreading the lie that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and his company liable by default for damages to plaintiffs. Jones has claimed the trial is a farce and an attack on free speech.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC