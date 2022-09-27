Today is Tuesday September 27, 2022
Kerry Washington-produced legal drama, ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ debuts on Hulu

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2022 at 11:23 am
Hulu

The new legal drama Reasonable Doubt premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

The Onyx Collective series follows Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, a high-powered attorney in Los Angeles loosely based on real-life celebrity lawyer Shawn Holley. When Jax isn’t challenging the legal system “through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics,” she’s dealing with a complicated personal life.

“The thing that really got me most about this show is the fact that this woman, we get to see a full life,”  Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax, tells ABC Audio. “It's not just about her work life. It's not just about her personal life. We get to see what makes the woman. And we know as women, there's so many moving parts.”

The show has strong women behind the camera as well, with Kerry Washington executive producing. She also directed the first episode.

“I love directing talented actors,” Washington tells ABC Audio. “And this cast is full of them. So to be able to help an actor find their best performance brings me so much joy. And I just, I really love directing. I love directing content that I like and that I want to watch. And that is definitely the case with Reasonable Doubt.”

Reasonable Doubt, also starring Michael Ealy, McKinley Freeman, Sean Patrick Thomas and Pauletta Washington, is out on Hulu now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



