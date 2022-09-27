Today is Tuesday September 27, 2022
Longview SWEPCO crews to aid Florida with Hurricane Ian

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2022 at 10:52 am
Longview SWEPCO crews to aid Florida with Hurricane IanLONGVIEW — Crews from Longview and Texarkana are traveling to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane Ian makes landfall, according to our news partner KETK. “SWEPCO employees and contractors will be staged and ready to restore power for Florida residences and businesses once the storm passes,” SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations, Drew Seidel said. The Longview and Texarkana crews are among the more than 300 Southwestern Electric Power Company personnel heading to Orlando on Tuesday.



