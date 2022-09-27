Report: ‘The Bachelor”s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are “full-on back together”

After calling it quits in 2020, The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back together, a source tells Us Weekly.

The two, who met while filming season 24 of The Bachelor “rekindled their romance this summer and have been spending a lot of time together since then,” says the supposed insider.

Weber, 31, and Flanagan, 30, have been planning "fun dates" and having "a lot of fun together" since reconnecting earlier this year, the source shares, adding, “Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away...They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”

Flanagan was the fifth runner-up during Weber's The Bachelor season.

The pilot first proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss before breaking things off to pursue Madison Prewett. After that relationship went south, he and Flanagan went official in April 2020.

After dating for almost a year, they each took to social media to announce the breakup on December 31. After trying to "get back together” and “work on things” in January, Flanagan told Kaitlyn Bristowe in March 2021 on her Off the Vine podcast that their brief reunion came to an end after Valentine’s Day.

