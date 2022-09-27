Today is Tuesday September 27, 2022
Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2022 at 7:55 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial. Authorities allege there was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden.



