In Brief: ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoffs under consideration, and more

There's good news for Jeopardy! fans. Deadline reports that on the heels of the Celebrity Jeopardy! revival, Executive Producer Michael Davies is considering expanding the franchise with other spinoffs, including a masters league featuring the show’s winningest players, and a possible version of the long-running game show focused solely on sports and pop culture trivia, he tells the New York Times. The franchise has already begun filming a Second Chance Tournament that will bring back promising contestants, as well as a revamped Tournament of Champions...

Following Netflix's announcement at Tudum on Saturday that Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver will be joining The Witcher: Blood Origin, the streamer debuted a first-look photo and details about her character on Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly. Driver will play Seanchaí, who, per series creator Declan de Barra, is "a shapeshifting storyteller that can travel between worlds and times. She's essentially a collector of stories that are forgotten. She believes this story needs to be told again in the modern Witcher world for progress to be made in the future." Blood Origin will premiere December 25...

Hannah Gadsby has inked a multi-title deal at Netflix, which will include a new stand-up special, in addition to another multi-comic special featuring gender-diverse comedians, according to Variety. Gadsby’s new hour-long special will premiere in 2023 and comes from the comedian's appearance at the Sydney Opera House. It will be Gadsby’s third stand-up comedy special for Netflix, following Nanette in 2018 and 2020's Douglas. The comic special will be taped next year. The move is surprising considering Gadsby had slammed Dave Chappelle for offensive jokes about queer and trans people in his controversial Netflix special The Closer last year, and also criticized Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for posting the specials...

