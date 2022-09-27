Today is Tuesday September 27, 2022
Four dead after tourist boat sinks near Galapagos Islands

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2022 at 5:31 am
Piccell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Four people have died and two are missing after a tourist boat sunk near the Galápagos Islands on Sunday night, Santa Cruz officials confirmed to ABC News.

Officials said that 31 passengers were rescued and two are still missing.

An American-Israeli citizen, a Colombian and an Ecuadorian are among the dead, according to Santa Cruz officials.

The boat sunk close to Tortuga Bay and was traveling between Isla Isabella and Santa Cruz, officials said.

The boat's three engines reportedly stopped working after running out of fuel, according to officials.

More than two dozen rescue personnel from Ecuador and the Galápagos National Park are searching for the two missing passengers, officials said.

Ecuador's Galápagos Islands is an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean and includes Santa Cruz Island.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



