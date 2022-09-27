Today is Tuesday September 27, 2022
White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2022 at 4:38 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has announced a new initiative that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets before they buy them. That would include baggage and change fees. The White House says the proposed rule from the Department of Transportation will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only to airlines directly but also on third-party search sites such as Kayak and Expedia. The rule would need to go through a 60-day comment period before final approval.



