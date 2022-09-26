Today is Monday September 26, 2022
Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lawrence Black says he's recovering from "serious head injury"

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 5:04 pm
(L-R) Black, Daley -- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Without specifying how he was hurt, Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lawrence Black has revealed via Instagram he "sustained a serious head injury" that "put me out of commission."

"Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing," he continued. "This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

Black explained his husband, British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, whisked him away to the Greek Islands to recover and "to make me shut off."

Black, who produced the Emmy-nominated drama Under the Banner of Heaven, continued, "I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again."

