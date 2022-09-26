KiKi Layne not worrying about getting cut from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Kiki Layne and Florence Pugh - Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

KiKi Layne has posted to Instagram that she's not sweating being mostly cut from Olivia Wilde's talked-about movie Don't Worry Darling.

Apparently, the If Beale Street Could Talk star was in good company: Tony and Grammy Award winner Ari'el Stachel's scenes also ended up on the cutting room floor. But the pair ended up together.

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel," Layne Instagrammed on Sunday, along with a video of the new couple on set together.

"They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," she continued, adding "Love you Ari," heart emoji, along with the cheeky #GotMyCheck#GotMyMan#EverythingHappensforaReason.

Satchel replied, "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now." He also returned the favor with a post of his own.

He told his followers, "This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her," calling meeting her the "best part" of working on the movie.

