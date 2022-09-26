Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issues boil notice

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 4:51 pm

RUSK – Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. This includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, according to the utility. Go to this link for more details.

