TxDOT to enforce political and campaign sign laws

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 12:34 pm

AUSTIN – With political campaign season in full swing, the Texas Department of Transportation advises political parties, candidates, and their supporters of where campaign signs can be placed along Texas roadways. Officials point out that if a political sign is placed in the right of way, they are required to remove it without notice. You can place your signs anywhere so long as they are not in the highway right of way or in a location that poses a safety hazard (e.g. blocking sight to a driveway). Officials note that you should always make sure to check with local authorities (cities, counties, homeowners’ associations, etc.) as they may have their own restrictions. Click here for more information.

