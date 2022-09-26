Today is Monday September 26, 2022
Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record for 12th straight year

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 12:28 pm
AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery has surpassed its all-time sales record for the 12th consecutive fiscal year, achieving $8.297 billion in sales in FY 2022 – an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over FY 2021. According to a Lottery news release, that’s resulting in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans. Officials say the achievement includes new records for scratch ticket and draw game sales, including the Texas Lottery’s new weekly record for total sales of $264,299,800, set the week of July 24-30, 2022. Overall, the Texas Lottery has seen a growth in sales of $3.219 billion, or 63.4%, over the past five years, according to the release.



