Boil water notice for part of Bullard

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 11:39 am
Boil water notice for part of BullardBULLARD – A boil water notice was issued for some Bullard residents on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, customers from 1st to 3rd Street and from Ralson to Rather should boil their water. People should follow these steps during the notice: Immediately stop consumption of tap water if you are in an affected area. Experts say that water should be brought to a rolling boil, boiled for two additional minutes after and cooled prior to use or consumption. Even if the water is filtered, it should still be boiled.

For handwashing, the CDC says to be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse them well under running water. When bathing or showering, be sure not to swallow any water. For brushing teeth under a boil water notice, only use boiled or bottled water. Officials said they will share more updates once they are available.



