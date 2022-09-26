John Cena now a Guinness World Record holder thanks to his 650th Make-A-Wish visit

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 11:01 am

John Cena in 2015; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Sure, he was a champion in the wrestling ring and has starred in blockbuster movies like Fast 9 and hit shows like Peacemaker, but John Cena is now officially a world record holder, for a great reason.

Guinness Book of World Records has certified that Cena has set the all-time record for most visits with patients in the Make-A-Wish charity, which grants once-in-a-lifetime requests for critically ill people aged 2-18.

With 650 visits under his belt, Cena's giving back has officially made him a different kind of champion.

Cena, who made his first Make-A-Wish visit in 2002, remains the most-requested celebrity, according to the organization.

For the record, it wasn't even close: In the 42-year history of the charity, the second-place finisher only managed 200 visits, according to Guinness.

As reported back in June, Cena traveled to Europe to meet with a young special needs fan whose family fled war-torn Ukraine. The star found out Misha Rohozhyn's mother told the non-verbal young man they had to leave the country to meet Cena, in an effort to comfort him. Even though it wasn't an official "wish" with the charity, the star made the fantasy happen for real.

