Rihanna to perform during 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 10:51 am

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Rihanna will take the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

The National Football League posted an image to social media on Sunday of Rihanna's hand holding a football and wrote, "Let's GO." The singer shared the same image.

The game will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The news comes after the NFL announced Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl halftime show, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi, via a press release dropped at midnight on Sept. 23.

In October 2019, Rihanna confirmed that she had turned down an offer from the NFL to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, citing Colin Kaepernick.

"Absolutely. I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people," Rihanna told Vogue magazine at the time when asked if she turned down the offer in solidarity with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Recent Super Bowl halftime show performers include Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020, The Weeknd in 2021 and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in 2022.

Prior halftime shows under Pepsi include Prince in 2007, Beyoncé in 2013, Bruno Mars in 2014, Katy Perry in 2015, Coldplay in 2016, Lady Gaga in 2017, Justin Timberlake in 2018 and Maroon 5 in 2019.

