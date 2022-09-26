TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be performing mill and inlay operations on LP 323 from Commerce to the Loop 323 extension intersection. The work will include work in the intersection at Loop 323 and the Loop extension. Expect lane closures along with detours while working the intersection. Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207 from SH 135 N to SH 135 S. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

