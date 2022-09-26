Today is Monday September 26, 2022
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ tops the box office with $19.2 million

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2022 at 7:50 am
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The psychological drama Don't Worry Darling scored the best opening of any new release in more than a month, topping the weekend box office with an estimated $19.2 million. The Olivia Wilde-directed film -- starring Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine -- delivered a total of $30 million worldwide, despite -- or perhaps in part because of -- the high-profile pre-release squabbling between Wilde and some of her cast.

The Woman King dropped from first to second place in its second week of release, grabbing an estimated $11.1 million, bringing its domestic tally to $35 million.

And the theatrical re-release of Avatar took third with an $10 million. It remains the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and the fourth highest-grossing domestically.

The horror flick Barbarian dropped to fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million. Its three-week North American total currently stands at $28.4 million.

Rounding out the top five is the Mia Goth horror film Pearl, earning an estimated $6.6 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



