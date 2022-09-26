Patriots’ Mac Jones set for MRI; high ankle sprain

By MIKE REISS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday during the closing stages of the team’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The second-year quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine its severity, the source said.

Jones had hopped off the field without putting weight on his left leg and went directly to the locker room. Initial tests revealed that the injury wasn’t anything that would end his season, per a source.

On Monday morning, coach Bill Belichick said he didn’t have an update on Jones’ condition. When asked whether he anticipates Jones to go on injured reserve, Belichick said, “Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be.”

Jones, who was not made available for his postgame news conference, is scheduled to address reporters Monday.

The injury occurred on Jones’ final pass attempt of the day, an interception late in the fourth quarter, when he was hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and immediately grabbed for his left ankle.

The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell left his feet as he hit Jones and then landed on him. Jones’ left leg bent and Campbell landed on the lower part of it.

Jones reached for his left ankle, got up and hopped to the Patriots’ sideline. While injured players generally enter the popup tent on the sideline, Jones instead went straight to the locker room.

Campbell explained what he saw happen on the play.

“The game’s on the line, fourth quarter. They made a couple of plays to kind of move the ball, and it’s just a full-court, pass-rush mentality,” Campbell said. “I think I was just trying to get pressure on him, hit him, make him uncomfortable and make him throw an interception. And I think that was just a good football play. I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. I hope he’s OK.”

Jones finished 22-of-32 for 302 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five rushes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“I know if he has something he can go and play with, he’s going to play with it,” safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty said. “We’ll have to see what it is and go from there as a team. We’ll continue to rally around him.”

Added linebacker Matthew Judon: “We don’t know what happened, we’ll see in the coming days. But I’m riding with [No.] 10. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ top backup, with rookie Bailey Zappe the No. 3 option.

Center David Andrews, one of the team’s captains, was asked how much confidence the Patriots have in Hoyer if he is thrust into action.

“Tons. Brian’s been here a long time,” Andrews said. “I have a lot of respect for how he comes in and works every day and prepares like he is going to play.”

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

