Cowboys’ Gallup, Giants’ Thibodeaux, Ojulari ready to help

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 5:45 pm

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Help may be on the way for the somewhat undermanned Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants heading into their NFC East showdown on Monday night. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Giants outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux seemingly are ready to make their 2022 debuts after missing the opening two games. All three were projected starters, but injuries have had them inactive on game days. Those days seemingly are over. All three players took team reps in practice this week and are expected to play even though they have been listed as questionable.

