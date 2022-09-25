Today is Sunday September 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cowboys’ Gallup, Giants’ Thibodeaux, Ojulari ready to help

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 5:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Help may be on the way for the somewhat undermanned Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants heading into their NFC East showdown on Monday night. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Giants outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux seemingly are ready to make their 2022 debuts after missing the opening two games. All three were projected starters, but injuries have had them inactive on game days. Those days seemingly are over. All three players took team reps in practice this week and are expected to play even though they have been listed as questionable.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC