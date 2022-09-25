Smith INT sets up game-ending FG as Bears beat Texans 23-20

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 5:40 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Chicago Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20. Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12. Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired.

Go Back