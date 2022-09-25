Today is Sunday September 25, 2022
Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O’s playoff push

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 5:38 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. They remained four games behind Seattle for the third and final spot. Houston ended the regular season 51-30 on the road. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 52-26, will finish with a better mark. The Astros salvaged the last two games of this series after Baltimore shut them down in the first two.



