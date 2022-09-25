Boil water notice for some in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 6:15 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some their customers Saturday in Henderson County. According to our news partner KETK, TWU said a nicked water line by someone doing yard work was the culprit. Currently this is impacting those in Chandler who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system. This has caused a low level lockout to that system, which means a water pressure drop and water line flush. A Texas Water Utilities spokesperson says as soon as the water pressure is back up and water samples are clear, they will remove the boil water notice.

