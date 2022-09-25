Texas Prep Football Saturday’s Scores

Texas Prep Football Saturday’s ScoresPosted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 5:50 am
TEXAS (AP)
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Creek 28, Houston Memorial 26
¶ Cypress Springs 36, Cypress Park 14
¶ Houston Westbury 33, Houston MSTC 14
¶ Klein Forest 52, Waller 0
¶ Odessa 35, Schertz Clemens 14
¶ SA Northside Clark 58, LEE 17
CLASS 5A=
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 42, Fort Bend Bush 13
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 35, Port Neches-Groves 14
¶ Houston Waltrip 71, Houston Northside 0
¶ Rosenberg Lamar 42, Bryan Rudder 35, OT
¶ SA Highlands 42, SA Jefferson 19
¶ Seguin 54, SA MacArthur 27
¶ Vidor 22, Addison Trinity 14
CLASS 4A=
¶ Lumberton 48, Tatum 42
CLASS 2A=
¶ Booker 48, Morton 0
¶ Centerville 30, Jefferson 28
¶ Chilton 52, Deweyville 18
¶ Eldorado 17, TLC Midland 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Bulverde Bracken 59, High Island 14
¶ Dallas Episcopal 54, Gladewater Sabine 0
¶ Dallas Lutheran 51, Wylie Prep 6
¶ Midland Christian 47, Del Rio 20
OTHER=
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 68, Chester 54
¶ Resurrection Christian , Colo. 34, Katy Pope John 21
¶ San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Warren 52, OT
¶ Tomball Homeschool 17, Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 14
¶ Yates 36, Houston North Forest 28