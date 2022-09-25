Today is Sunday September 25, 2022
Texas Prep Football Saturday’s Scores

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 5:50 am
TEXAS (AP)
PREP FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Creek 28, Houston Memorial 26

¶ Cypress Springs 36, Cypress Park 14

¶ Houston Westbury 33, Houston MSTC 14

¶ Klein Forest 52, Waller 0

¶ Odessa 35, Schertz Clemens 14

¶ SA Northside Clark 58, LEE 17

CLASS 5A=

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 42, Fort Bend Bush 13

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 35, Port Neches-Groves 14

¶ Houston Waltrip 71, Houston Northside 0

¶ Rosenberg Lamar 42, Bryan Rudder 35, OT

¶ SA Highlands 42, SA Jefferson 19

¶ Seguin 54, SA MacArthur 27

¶ Vidor 22, Addison Trinity 14

CLASS 4A=

¶ Lumberton 48, Tatum 42

CLASS 2A=

¶ Booker 48, Morton 0

¶ Centerville 30, Jefferson 28

¶ Chilton 52, Deweyville 18

¶ Eldorado 17, TLC Midland 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Bulverde Bracken 59, High Island 14

¶ Dallas Episcopal 54, Gladewater Sabine 0

¶ Dallas Lutheran 51, Wylie Prep 6

¶ Midland Christian 47, Del Rio 20

OTHER=

¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 68, Chester 54

¶ Resurrection Christian , Colo. 34, Katy Pope John 21

¶ San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Warren 52, OT

¶ Tomball Homeschool 17, Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 14

¶ Yates 36, Houston North Forest 28



