Today is Sunday September 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Abilene Christian cruises past Western New Mexico 34-7

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2022 at 3:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By The Associated Press

ABILENE, Texas — Ethan Long threw two touchdowns passes, Rovaughn Banks Jr. and Jermiah Dobbins each had more than 100 yards rushing and Abilene Christian cruised to a 34-7 victory over Division II-member Western New Mexico on Saturday night.

Long was 22-of-34 passing for 251 yards. Banks had a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 143 yards rushing on 21 carries. Dobbins had 18 carries for 105 yards.

Each of Banks’ scoring runs came in the second quarter and from inside the 5 as Abilene Christian (3-1) built a 17-7 halftime lead. Long threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Clark and a 3-yarder to Rece Stafford in the fourth quarter.

Devin Larsen completed 21 of 44 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and interception for Western New Mexico.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC