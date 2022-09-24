Today is Saturday September 24, 2022
Henderson County Sheriff’s on the hunt for 3 fugitives

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 6:14 pm
Henderson County Sheriff’s on the hunt for 3 fugitivesHENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads for three fugitives wanted for various charges. According to our news partner KETK, officials are looking for 42-year-old Patricia Garza of Chandler. She’s wanted for child endangerment. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is sought for unauthorized use of a vehicle and 36-year-old Jose Dion Sanders of Dallas is wanted for sex abuse of a child. Authorities ask if you have information on the whereabouts of these three, to please contact them.



