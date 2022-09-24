Keselowski on pole at Texas, his 1st as an owner-driver

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 5:48 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) — Brad Keselowski has his first pole as an owner-driver at NASCAR’s highest level. A week after Chris Buescher drove RFK Racing other car to Victory Lane, Keselowski won the pole for Sunday’s race at Texas that will start the round of 12 in NASCAR’s Cup Series. The 2012 Cup champ joined the rebranded team with longtime owner Jack Roush this season. Joey Logano, who is second in the standings, will start on the front row beside Keselowski. Playoff contender William Byron starts third, while points leader Chase Elliott starts sixth.

Go Back