No. 17 Baylor wins Big 12 opener over Iowa State, 31-24

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 5:46 pm

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 17 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State 31-24 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals. Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 different receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Iowa State was undone by two interceptions and averaged less than 3 yards per rush when the game was competitive.

