Today is Saturday September 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No. 17 Baylor wins Big 12 opener over Iowa State, 31-24

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 5:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AMES, Iowa (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 17 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State 31-24 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals. Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 different receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Iowa State was undone by two interceptions and averaged less than 3 yards per rush when the game was competitive.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC