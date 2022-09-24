TCU provides Dykes happy “homecoming,” defeats SMU 42-34

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 5:43 pm

DALLAS (AP) — Max Duggan passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Emari Demercado ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in TCU’s 42-34 win over SMU on Saturday as coach Sonny Dykes’ Frogs defeated the program that he coached the previous four seasons. Duggan threw 18 yards to Savion Williams in the first quarter, 8 yards to Jared Wiley in the second period and 80 yards on a shuffle-pass jet sweep to Derius Davis later in the second for the 3-0 Frogs. Tre Siggers scored three rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs, who are 2-2.

