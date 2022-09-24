Today is Saturday September 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TCU provides Dykes happy “homecoming,” defeats SMU 42-34

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 5:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Max Duggan passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Emari Demercado ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in TCU’s 42-34 win over SMU on Saturday as coach Sonny Dykes’ Frogs defeated the program that he coached the previous four seasons. Duggan threw 18 yards to Savion Williams in the first quarter, 8 yards to Jared Wiley in the second period and 80 yards on a shuffle-pass jet sweep to Derius Davis later in the second for the 3-0 Frogs. Tre Siggers scored three rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs, who are 2-2.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC