Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2022 at 6:19 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped, and Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday that the city agreed to settle the lawsuit for $150,000.



