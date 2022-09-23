Today is Friday September 23, 2022
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ crosses $1 billion worldwide

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:57 pm
Universal Pictures

Its pace may have been more brontosaurus than velociraptor, but the finish line was crossed nonetheless: Universal Pictures is celebrating because Jurassic World: Dominion crossed the $1 billion line at the global box office.

The film, which opened June 10, had the second-biggest debut of the year with a $145 million take, but it continued to slowly and steadily perform as the summer rolled on.

Variety points out that Dominion's bottom line was particularly padded by moviegoers in China, where the pandemic era's only other $2 billion movies -- Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick -- weren't permitted to screen.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which united Jurassic World cast members, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with Jurassic Park's stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, is now streaming an extended cut on Peacock.

