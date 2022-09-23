Today is Friday September 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Professor, NASA researcher pleads guilty in China ties case

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor has pleaded guilty to charges related to hiding his ties to a university created by the Chinese government while accepting federal grant money. Zhengdong Cheng pleaded guilty to two counts – violation of NASA regulations and falsifying official documents – during a hearing in Houston federal court on Thursday. Cheng had originally been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and false statements when he was arrested in August 2020. But he pleaded guilty to the new charges as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. Cheng was sentenced to the time he had already served during his pretrial incarceration – about 13 months. Cheng also agreed to pay restitution of $86,876 and pay a fine of $20,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC