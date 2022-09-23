Professor, NASA researcher pleads guilty in China ties case

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:22 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor has pleaded guilty to charges related to hiding his ties to a university created by the Chinese government while accepting federal grant money. Zhengdong Cheng pleaded guilty to two counts – violation of NASA regulations and falsifying official documents – during a hearing in Houston federal court on Thursday. Cheng had originally been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and false statements when he was arrested in August 2020. But he pleaded guilty to the new charges as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors. Cheng was sentenced to the time he had already served during his pretrial incarceration – about 13 months. Cheng also agreed to pay restitution of $86,876 and pay a fine of $20,000.

