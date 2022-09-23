Today is Friday September 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pedestrian killed; driver says he didn’t notice until later

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Pedestrian killed; driver says he didn’t notice until laterLONGVIEW – Authorities say a Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Gregg County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Robby Cox says the driver did not notice that he had hit someone and only realized it when he saw the pedestrian sprawled out on the roof of the SUV after arriving at work. The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately known. He was declared dead at 8:04 a.m. Friday morning according to Cox.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC