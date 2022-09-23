Pedestrian killed; driver says he didn’t notice until later

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:00 pm

LONGVIEW – Authorities say a Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Gregg County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Robby Cox says the driver did not notice that he had hit someone and only realized it when he saw the pedestrian sprawled out on the roof of the SUV after arriving at work. The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately known. He was declared dead at 8:04 a.m. Friday morning according to Cox.

