Today is Friday September 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas Food Bank recognizes Hunger Hero Award recipients

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas Food Bank recognizes Hunger Hero Award recipientsTYLER — The East Texas Food Bank honored four recipients Friday with the third annual Hunger Hero Awards as part of Hunger Action Month. Honorees were Carroll Greenwaldt (Individual Supporter); the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. (Community Partner Organization); American State Bank (Corporate Partner); and the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund (Ministry Partner). Food Bank CRO Dennis Cullinane tipped his hat to the award winners, noting, “Record numbers of East Texans are seeking help to feed their families because of inflation,” as quoted in a news release. Click here for more on the recipients and other details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC