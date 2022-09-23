East Texas Food Bank recognizes Hunger Hero Award recipients

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 4:24 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank honored four recipients Friday with the third annual Hunger Hero Awards as part of Hunger Action Month. Honorees were Carroll Greenwaldt (Individual Supporter); the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. (Community Partner Organization); American State Bank (Corporate Partner); and the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund (Ministry Partner). Food Bank CRO Dennis Cullinane tipped his hat to the award winners, noting, “Record numbers of East Texans are seeking help to feed their families because of inflation,” as quoted in a news release. Click here for more on the recipients and other details.

