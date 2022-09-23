As shelters fill, NYC weighs tents to house migrants

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 1:25 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City’s mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies. The tents are among an array of options the city is considering as it struggles to find housing for an estimated 13,000 migrants who have wound up in New York after being bused north from border towns in Texas and Arizona. New York City’s huge system of homeless shelters has been straining to accommodate the unexpected newcomers.

