‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ star sentenced to life for mother’s murder

Grantham in 2013 - Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Ryan Grantham, who as a young actor starred as Rodney James in 2010's Diary of a Wimpy Kid, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.

CBC reports the 22-year-old Canadian actor, who pleaded guilty to second degree murder in June, won't be eligible for parole for 14 years.

According to the CBC, Grantham shot his mother with a .22 rifle in the back of the head as she played piano in their home on March 31, 2020. The actor, who also appeared in Riverdale, recorded a confessional video and reportedly stocked up on weapons with the intention of going on a shooting and bombing spree but turned himself in to Vancouver cops instead.

The judge said Grantham was in a psychological "downward spiral" before the crime, smoking cannabis and watching violent content online. She also noted he has shown progress in a prison psychiatry program.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



