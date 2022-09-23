Today is Friday September 23, 2022
DA: Habitual felon sentenced to life for aggravated robbery

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 10:49 am
DA: Habitual felon sentenced to life for aggravated robberyTYLER — A Smith County jury Thursday sentenced 44-year-old Gabriel Johnson to life in prison for aggravated robbery. Prosecutors claimed Johnson robbed a manager at Tyler’s Razzoo’s restaurant after the restaurant closed in the early morning hours of November 19, 2018. They say Johnson ambushed the victim at gunpoint as he left the restaurant and forced him back inside. Once inside, he demanded the victim open the restaurant safe that contained about $2,500 in cash, according to authorities. Johnson then reportedly tied the victim up on the floor of the restaurant office and told him if he moved he would come back and kill him.

During the sentencing phase, the jury heard evidence of Johnson’s extensive criminal history, including six prior felony convictions. He was also on parole for narcotics trafficking at the time of the aggravated robbery. Johnson will have to serve to 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.



