Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 10:34 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Dahmer:&nbsap;Learn the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, in the 10-part limited horror series

Lou: A mother teams up with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter, all while a massive storm rages in the new drama film.

Hulu

Reboot: This meta comedy series is all about how the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom comes back together after decades apart.

The Kardashians:The famous family is back and ready to show off their biggest triumphs and their hardest struggles in season two.

Disney+

Dancing with the Stars: Catch up on the newest season where celebrities like Selma Blair and Wayne Brady compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

Andor: Return to a galaxy far, far away to witness the beginnings of the rebellion against the Empire in the new Star Wars-inspired TV series.

Happy streaming!

