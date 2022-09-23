Today is Friday September 23, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard claims director Colin Trevorrow defended her about her weight in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 10:04 am
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

Actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard says Universal execs wanted her to lose weight before she starred again as Claire Dearing in the hit threequel Jurassic World: Dominion, but director Colin Trevorrow wasn't having it.

"...How do I say this…[I've] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema," Howard said in a video interview with U.K.'s Metro. "On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'"

Bryce says the director maintained, "There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film.'"

She added, "I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting. I'm really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what's possible."

Recently, Howard explained she was paid "so much less" than her Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt, who was coming into the franchise with Marvel movie blockbusters under his belt. But, she found support from her Jurassic family.

"...Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity...like a game or a ride, he literally told me, 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" Howard said.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now streaming on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



