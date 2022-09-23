Girl reportedly shoots dad, then self in murder/suicide plot

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2022 at 11:24 am

PARKER COUNTY — A 12-year-old girl and her father remain in the hospital after Parker County deputies found them wounded in what investigators believe to be an attempted murder-suicide. Sheriff’s investigators believe the girl shot her father, fled and returned to her rural Weatherford home where she shot herself in the head. They found her in the street in front of her home with a pistol underneath her. Inside the home, they found her father shot in the stomach. Both of them were rushed to the hospital but no conditions have been released. The back-story here is the girl was in contact with another girl in Lufkin. They concocted a plan to murder their families and run off together to Georgia. However, the Lufkin girl did not follow through on the plot. Nevertheless, she is being charged with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

